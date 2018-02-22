Blackmail trailer: Irrfan Khan-starrer briskly advances from quirky infidelity tale to intriguing crime thriller

Last month, the co-writer of the 2011 black comedy Delhi Belly, Akshat Verma, came up with a directorial of his own, belonging to the same genre. However, Saif Ali Khan starrer Kaalakaandi could not live up to the mountain-size expectation that Delhi Belly gave way to.

Now, the other co-writer and director of Delhi Belly, Abhinay Deo will release his next, yet another black comedy but on the lines of a thriller. Blackmail, starring Irrfan Khan and a host of other talented actors, is a quirky take on infidelity.

Irrfan is married to Kriti Kulhari's character but discovers she is sleeping with Arunoday Singh's character. Instead of murdering either of them (like every old Bollywood movie ever) or saying while sobbing, "mujhe talaak chahiye" (I want a divorce), Irrfan decides to blackmail Arunoday for money.

However, he ends up on the receiving end of multiple blackmails as a range of intriguing characters are thrown into the mix. All he is left to do now is to retract his crafty plan but only if it is not too late for that.

Blackmail is co-produced by Bhushan and Krishan Kumar's T-Series, and Deo and Apurba Sengupta's RDP Motion Pictures. It is slated to release on 6 April, along with Abhishek Sharma's period drama Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran.

Published Date: Feb 22, 2018 11:38 AM | Updated Date: Feb 22, 2018 11:38 AM