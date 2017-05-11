Baazaar: Radhika Apte added to the cast of Saif Ali Khan, Rohan Mehra's film

The first look of Gauravv K Chawla's thriller Baazaar was unveiled last week by the producer and his longtime collaborator Nikkhil Advani. Saif Ali Khan dominated the poster and a silhouette figure engulfed him in the background.

The figure was later revealed to be Rohan Mehra, the son of late veteran actor Vinod Mehra, who will make his acting debut with this film. However, there is no trace of the leading lady of the film. Now, The Asian Age reports that the makers have signed Radhika Apte for the film.

DNAquotes co-producer Madhu Bhojwani as saying, "It is a performance-oriented character and we wanted someone who could take the audience by surprise. Keeping that in mind, we think Radhika fits the bill. She is a fine actress."

Apte is currently shooting for R Balki's social drama Padman opposite Akshay Kumar. The report by The Asian Age quotes Bhojwani as saying, "Radhika is the powerhouse of talent, who has a lot of potential. Baazaar will give her a platform unlike any of the projects that she has been associated with in the past. Her character will have different layers and will be seen in a different avatar in this film.”

It was earlier reported that Baazaar has scope for two leading ladies to be cast opposite Saif and Rohan each. Initially, it was speculated that Nimrat Kaur will be cast opposite Saif and Fatima Sana Shaikh opposite Rohan. However, Shaikh went on to sign Vijay Krishna Acharya's period drama Thugs of Hindostan later which reduced her chances of working in Baazaar.

While Apte has been roped in to play a part now, it has not been revealed the male actor she will be cast opposite. Also, there is no word of confirmation on who the other leading lady is.

Baazaar is slated to release in December this year.