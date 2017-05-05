Baazaar first look: Saif Ali Khan poses as desi Wolf of Wall Street in gritty stock market thriller

It was earlier reported that Saif Ali Khan was planning to reunite with his Kal Ho Naa Ho director Nikkhil Advani for a gritty film titled Baazaar that will revolve around the stock market in Mumbai.

Now, Advani has unveiled the poster of Baazaar on Twitter which shows Khan as a middle aged businessman. A strand of gray hair suggests not only his age but also the fact that he deals with a business as volatile as the stock market. His intense expression adds to the tension in the poster.

For the years you walked with me, propped me up. Time to return the favour. Time to soar @gauravvkchawla#Baazaarpic.twitter.com/75bapVAVP2 — Nikkhil Advani (@nikkhiladvani) May 4, 2017

A silhouette portrait engulfs Saif's figure in the poster which is possibly that of Rohan Mehra, the son of late veteran actor Vinod Mehra, who will make his Hindi film debut with Baazaar. Also, this juxtaposition hints at the fact that the middle aged Saif and the young Rohan will be pitted against each other in the rat race to the top.

The background in the poster is that of Mumbai, the financial city of India. Since the film is set in Mumbai, it is sure to be another character in the movie. However, the Bombay Stock Exchange building, which is expected to play a crucial part in the narrative, remains missing from the first look.

Also, Advani revealed through the caption of the poster that he will not be directing this one. While he will produce the film under his banner, Emmay Entertainment, it will be helmed by debutante director Gauravv K Chawla. There is no official word of confirmation on the leading ladies yet.

It was speculated that Nimrat Kaur and Fatima Sana Shaikh have been approached to play the roles opposite Saif and Rohan respectively. However, now that Shaikh has been cast opposite Aamir Khan in Vijay Krishna Acharya's period drama Thugs of Hindostan, her involvement in Baazaar remains dicey.