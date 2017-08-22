Bareilly Ki Barfi weekend box office collection: Ayushmann, Kriti's film earns Rs 11.30 cr

Mumbai: Actors Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao starrer Bareilly Ki Barfi amassed over Rs 10 crore in its opening weekend, its makers said on Monday.

Bareilly Ki Barfi, which minted Rs 2.42 crore on its opening day on 18 August, witnessed a positive growth over the weekend and raked in Rs 3.85 crore and Rs 5.03 crore on Saturday and Sunday respectively, leading to a total of Rs 11.30 crore, read a statement issued on behalf of the makers.

The movie, directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and penned by her husband Nitesh Tiwari, is a comedy-romance produced by Junglee Pictures and BR Studios.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film sprang a surprise after starting at low levels on the morning of its opening day. "Has to maintain the steady pace on weekdays," Adarsh tweeted on Monday.

#BareillyKiBarfi Fri ₹ 2.42 cr. India biz... Fared better in North India. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 19, 2017

#BareillyKiBarfi witnessed ample growth on Sat... Sun should be much better... Fri 2.42 cr, Sat 3.85 cr. Total: ₹ 6.27 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 20, 2017

#BareillyKiBarfi springs a surprise, after starting at low levels on Fri morning... Has to maintain the steady pace on weekdays... #BKB — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 21, 2017

\