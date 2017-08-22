Bareilly Ki Barfi weekend box office collection: Ayushmann, Kriti's film earns Rs 11.30 cr

You are here:
EntertainmentIANSAug, 22 2017 10:01:52 IST

Mumbai: Actors Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao starrer Bareilly Ki Barfi amassed over Rs 10 crore in its opening weekend, its makers said on Monday.

Bareilly Ki Barfi. Image from Twitter

Bareilly Ki Barfi poster. Twitter

Bareilly Ki Barfi, which minted Rs 2.42 crore on its opening day on 18 August, witnessed a positive growth over the weekend and raked in Rs 3.85 crore and Rs 5.03 crore on Saturday and Sunday respectively, leading to a total of Rs 11.30 crore, read a statement issued on behalf of the makers.

The movie, directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and penned by her husband Nitesh Tiwari, is a comedy-romance produced by Junglee Pictures and BR Studios.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film sprang a surprise after starting at low levels on the morning of its opening day. "Has to maintain the steady pace on weekdays," Adarsh tweeted on Monday.

Published Date: Aug 22, 2017 10:01 am | Updated Date: Aug 22, 2017 10:01 am


Caraoke: Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana groove to songs from Bareilly Ki Barfi while on the road



