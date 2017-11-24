Badhaai Ho: Ayushmann Khurrana, Junglee Pictures to reunite after Bareilly Ki Barfi's success

After collaborating for Ashwini Iyer Tiwari's successful romantic comedy Bareilly Ki Barfi, Ayushmann Khurana and Junglee Pictures have announced their gearing next with director Amit Sharma titled Badhaai Ho.

The Amit Sharma directorial will begin rolling from the last week of January 2018. The film is a family drama where the story revolves around Ayushmann's family which gets an unexpected news and faces an unknown situation that also gives birth to several unwanted problems.

The director has said the film will focus on how the family members deal with various situations. "It's very real and easy to relate to. What is funny for others is a matter of concern for the family," said Sharma.

"I had a fantastic experience collaborating with Junglee Pictures for Bareilly Ki Barfi and working with them on Badhaai Ho is going to be exciting. The story that Amit tells is typically Indian with dollops of quirky humour. I look forward to a family film that is innovative and entertaining," the actor said.