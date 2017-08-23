Bigg Boss 11: Salman Khan's show may have roped in Achint Kaur, Pearl Puri as celeb contestants

The upcoming season of Hindi reality show, Bigg Boss, is all set to kickstart in October. It will be the show's 11th season since its first episode aired way back in 2006.

This season will have a mix-bag of celebs and "common-men" (non-celebs) participating in the show, following the pattern of the last season. Ever since the announcement of this season, the names of the inmates have been a huge topic of speculation across the media.

According to a report by DNA, TV actors Achint Kaur (Jamai Raja, Virrudh), Devoleena Bhattacharjee (Saath Nibhaana Saathiya), Shilpa Shinde (Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai!), Nia Sharma (Jamai Raja, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai) are the major names doing the rounds. Apparently, cringe-pop sensation Dhinchak Pooja has also been considered for this season as a celeb participant.

DNA also reports that Navpreet Banga, who made news for her stark resemblance with Priyanka Chopra, is reported to have been shortlisted as a non-celeb participant.

Other names which are speculated to make an appearance in the 11th season include actress Niti Taylor (MTV's Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan), Nandish Sandhu (Uttaran), Abrar Zahoor (who was seen in Sonam Kapoor-starrer Neerja as a terrorist) and TV actor Pearl V Puri (Phir Bhi Na Maane, Badtameez Dil) to name a few. Sumit Bhardwaj, who was seen in Beyhadh has also been approached and he has reportedly accepted the offer.

However, no official confirmations have been made either by any of these actors or the makers of the show.

Salman Khan got on board as the show's anchor during the sixth season of the show in 2012. Bigg Boss has been quite controversial throughout its 10 season-long run because of its participants, their arguments, fights and plotting during their stay in the isolated Bigg Boss house.

Some of its ex-contestants have found their fair share of success post the show's completion, mainly because of the publicity and buzz that got generated during their stay in the house. Rakhi Sawant, Kamaal Rashid Khan (aka KRK), Gauhar Khan, Karishma Tanna and Upen Patel are some of the names who have made it big after their stint on Bigg Boss.