Bigg Boss 11 teaser: Salman Khan promises double the drama in upcoming season of reality show

Controversy's favourite child Bigg Boss is back for its eleventh season, which will be hosted once again by Salman Khan, who was the host for eight seasons of the show.

Colors TV released a short teaser of the show which features Khan (in what looks like his night suit), watering plants in his balcony through a water canister. Some of the water drips and falls into a senior man's tea, who happens to be seated on a bench right underneath Khan's balcony. The man then reprimands Khan for dropping water on him everyday, and a neighbouring woman tells Khan to get married, as his spouse will help him do the daily chores. Khan flirts with the lady, telling her if she hadn't gotten married, he would've wed her.

Then Khan goes on to say what will presumably be the catch phrase for season 11 of Bigg Boss — "Tan Tana Tan Tan Tan Tara, yeh hai Bigg Boss season gyarah, padosi aa rahe hai bajaane baara, only on Bigg Boss season gyarah."

Bigg Boss has previously been hosted by famous Bollywood personalities like Amitabh Bachchan, Farah Khan, Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Dutt and Shilpa Shetty. The show has three editions in regional languages, namely Bigg Boss Kannada, Bigg Boss Tamiland Bigg Boss Telugu.Bigg Boss 10 was touted as one of the most controversial seasons till date, with contestants like Priyanka Jagga and Swami Om keeping the nation constantly amused with their antics. Season 10 was won by a commoner from Noida, Manveer Gurjar.

The show is expected to hit the small screen in October, like it has in previous years.