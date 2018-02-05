Bharat: Ali Abbas Zafar's upcoming film starring Salman Khan to reportedly go on floors in April

Even before the release and success of Tiger Zinda Hai, the blockbuster making duo Ali Abbas Zafar and Salman Khan had teamed up for their next movie, Bharat. The preparation is going full steam ahead and the shoot will begin from April, reports DNA.

Yes. Work on Bharat is in full swing , final stage of writing , location scout to begin soon. Nervousness and excitement begins again @VishalDadlani @ShekharRavjiani @Irshad_Kamil will start the music this month 3rd collaboration together. — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) February 3, 2018

The movie is aiming for an Eid 2019 release and is a remake of the Korean film Ode to My Father, which chronicles the history of Korea from 1950s onwards. According to the director, the idea of adapting Ode to My Father came rom Salman Khan himself, when he said, “You can't make the film exactly how it is in the original. The socio-political scenario affects your story and the character. But I liked the basic crux of the film. Salman said after Tiger, you do this".

The film is co-produced by Atul Agnihotri and Bhushan Kumar’s T-series. In an earlier interview Bhushan Kumar speaking about the collaboration said, “Atul and I gel well so we decided to join hands on Bharat, a human drama that is bound to strike a chord with the audience."

Zafar and Khan have previously collaborated on mega box office hits like Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.

