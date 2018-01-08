Bhaagamathie trailer: Anushka Shetty is crude, violent and intriguing in this G Ashok film

Anushka Shetty is back and how! Yes, those are probably the first words on all our minds as we watch the Bhaagamathie trailer.

The film, starring Anushka Shetty, Unni Mukundan and Jayaram, is yet another exciting project from the Baahubali actress and she has already got the treadmills buzzing with her screen presence.

What starts off as a breezy love story between a collector and her love interest, Bhaagamathie is all about the big twist, which by the way has got us pretty hooked.

In a two minute glimpse, after what seems like a controversial political revenge, Anushka is seen locked up in a haunted house where she experiences extreme paranoia and is at her vulnerable best. The actress is seen fighting demons, leaving everyone suspicious and us curious.

Now that is not it yet. Anushka is soon showcased in an avatar which is crude, violent and intriguing. The actress suddenly gives us a blast from the past, with a look similar to that of her role in Arundhati and throws the mass and hard hitting lines.

Directed by G Ashok and boasting Thaman S' intriguing background score, Bhaagamathie is all set to enthrall the audience on 26 January, Republic Day.

Published Date: Jan 08, 2018 15:45 PM | Updated Date: Jan 08, 2018 15:45 PM