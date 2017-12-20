Bhaagamathie teaser: Anushka Shetty manages to draw curiosity without giving plot away

The teaser for Anushka Shetty's upcoming film Bhaagamathie has arrived and looks like the Baahubali actress is all set to give us another magnum opus.

The upcoming Telugu film is a thriller of sorts with Anushka leading the absolutely intriguing and rather mysterious plot. The first teaser of Bhaagamathie introduces us to a creepy, broken house and Anushka walking in between ruins. Seems like a shot from the past.

The actress' look hasn't been revealed yet, beyond footsteps; for a thriller premise, this seems to be sufficient as Anushka manages to draw curiosity around Bhaagamathie already.

The teaser is also driven by S Thaman's gripping background score. Directed by G Ashok, there is now high anticipation to find out what Bhaagamathie is all about.

In many flashes of this half a minute glimpse, we can't help but remember the last time Anushka took over in a similar manner with movies like Arundhati. Bhaagamathie also stars Jayaram, Vidyullekha Raman and Dhanraj.

Previously, the first look of the film introduced us to Anushka's vengence filled look. The actress is seen with a hammer and torn in blood. Now that the teaser has intrigued us more, all eyes are glued onto Bhaagamathie.

The film is slated for a 26 January, 2018 release, and will clash with two Bollywood films: Padman and Aiyaary.

Watch the Bhaagamathie teaser here: