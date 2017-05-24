Baywatch review round-up: Priyanka Chopra under used, Dwayne Johnson only saving grace

Priyanka chopra's latest Hollywood flick Baywatch, which has a star studded cast with Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron in leading roles, is facing severe flak from critics all over.

The film is based on the original Baywatch series which had David Hasselhoff and Pamela Anderson playing main roles.

The film is one of 2017's most awaited films and has not released in India yet. But American critics are openly expressing their disappointment and are in no mood to spare what they call a 'wreckage' of a film.

Jack Shepherd in his review forThe Independentwrites about the ridiculously cliched characters in the film:

"The awkward, slightly chubby one loves the attractive cleavaged one, the two sharing a weirdly flirtatious relationship despite him being absurdly stupid (but having a heart of gold, obviously). Efron’s douchebag falls in love with the hard-as-nails one who refuses his proposals (but, as we soon discover, he’s got a heart of gold too!)"

The Rock, who plays David Hasselfoff's character in the film, is the one who keeps the film from completely falling apart, says Shepherd in the review.

Another criticism that the critics have made, is the absence of a strong female character. Most critics seem disgruntled with the way Priyanka Chopra has been projected in the film, given that she is making waves in Hollywood with her acting prowess.

The Guardian blames the makers of the film to having shifted all the focus to the women's bodies.

"Overshadowed by [an] alpha-male chest-off, the women are given thankless, almost interchangeable roles as love interests and swimsuit models. Sports Illustrated regular Kelly Rohrbach plays the Pamela Anderson character, though “character” is a generous description... Even Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra, the underused villain of the piece, looks like she was contractually obliged to show as much flesh as permissible."

According toThehollywoodreporter.com, although the film does have some action packed sequences, given that it is about a team of lifeguards, none of them seem to have a lasting impact.

"A big-screen reboot so lifeless and mechanical that even its end-credits outtakes are not amusing, Baywatch proves much less than the sum of its undeniably attractive body parts."

With such negative reviews, it'll be interesting to see how the film opens in India. The film has been certified 'A' by the CBFC.

Baywatch hits the screens in India on 2 June.