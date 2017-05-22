Priyanka Chopra's Baywatch gets 'A' certificate from censor board along with multiple cuts

Priyanka Chopra's latest Hollywood film Baywatch has been given an 'A' certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification. Baywatch, one of the most anticipated movie of the year, was going to be a fun, raunchy action comedy, but couldn't clear the censor board with a U or U/A certificate.

The chairperson of the board, Pahlaj Nihalani, explained in a DNA interview that the rationale behind the certification was not to wipe out the bikini images. The real concern of the board members was the frequent usage of cuss words and smutty language.

He also said that the original Baywatch series which had David Hasselfoff and Pamela Anderson in it, ran on Satellite television for years. Indians had access to the original series as well, so there was no reason for the board to raise concern about the skimpily clad women.

According to a Hindustan Timesreport, the film has been recommended five cuts in total, one visual and four verbal. Nihalani has mentioned in the same report that all cuss words have not been cut out, some of them are crucial to the film's plot and add flavour to the dialogues.

The original Baywatch series was based on Los Angeles County lifeguards and therefore was shot mostly on the beach-side. It had iconic shots of slow-motion beach running. The drama series also went on to become one of the most-watched series of all times.

Baywatch is set to hit Indian theatres on June 2.