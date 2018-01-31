Badhaai Ho: Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra begin shoot for Amit Sharma's upcoming film

Ayushmann Khurrana is gradually building a niche for himself in the Bollywood industry. After delivering two hit films last year, Bareilly Ki Barfi and Shubh Mangal Savdhaan, the actor will now be seen in Badhaai Ho. The shoot of the film was kickstarted on 30 January.

This film will see Khurrana alongside Sanya Malhotra, who impressed viewers and critics alike in Dangal. Both the actors began working on the script and workshop for Badhaai Ho earlier in January.

Badhaai Ho is tipped to be a coming-of-age story with a tinge of romance. It is being directed by Amit Sharma who had earlier helmed Arjun Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha starrer Tevar.

Talking about the film and its preparations, Sanya told Indian Express, "I am really happy to be an actor first. Whenever anything interesting comes up, I want to try it out and play parts that excite me creatively, it won't be anything rigorous. Thankfully, I am not wrestling in this one."

This will be Khurrana’s second venture with Junglee Pictures. The actor is super excited to be cast in the film. Speaking about the film in an earlier interview, he said, "I had a fantastic experience collaborating with Junglee Pictures for Bareilly Ki Barfi and working with them on Badhaai Ho is going to be exciting. The story that Amit tells is typically Indian with dollops of quirky humour. I look forward to a family film that is innovative and entertaining."

The release date is yet to be announced by the makers.

Published Date: Jan 31, 2018 10:24 AM | Updated Date: Jan 31, 2018 10:24 AM