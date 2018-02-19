Baaghi 3 announced: Tiger Shroff stars in third installment of action franchise directed by Ahmed Khan

Nearly a month ahead of the release of Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani starrer Baaghi 2, the makers of the film have officially announced the release of the third film, Baaghi 3 which again stars Shroff and will be helmed by choreographer-turned-director Ahmed Khan.

Film-trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter on 19 February and posted:

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala... Director Ahmed Khan... Lead actor Tiger Shroff... The third instalment in #Baaghi film series announced: #Baaghi3... Here's the official announcement: pic.twitter.com/urwwZDe5VF — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 19, 2018

The other details pertaining to this third installment of Shroff's action film franchise are not yet known.

Ahmed Khan, who has also helmed the upcoming Baaghi 2, returns as a director again for Baaghi 3. Khan has been part of many successful films — Hera Pheri, Ghajini, Kick to name a few — in Bollywood as a choreographer.

The first film, Baaghi, released in 2016 and featured Shroff along with Shraddha Kapoor in the lead. The film was director by Sabbir Khan, who has collaborated with Shroff multiple times, including the latter's debut film Heropanti and later Munna Michael. Like Baaghi, in the upcoming film too, Shroff reprises his role as Ronnie.

It was reported earlier that Baaghi 2 will hit the screens on 30 March along with Rajkumar Hirani's Dutt biopic starring Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt.

Published Date: Feb 19, 2018 11:31 AM | Updated Date: Feb 19, 2018 11:31 AM