Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan to reportedly reunite for Sahir Ludhianvi's biopic

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming biopic on Sahir Ludhianvi will reportedly see Abhishek Bachchan stepping into the role of the famed poet. According to DNA, Bachchan has already started preparing for the role by losing 12 kgs to resemble the lean frame of the poet. As per The Quint, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has also been signed opposite Abhishek to play Amrita Pritam.

Earlier, there were rumours of Irrfan Khan walking out of the film, which he later clarified by saying that he was approached for the film two years ago, and no talks were held regarding the dates thereafter. There were reports of Priyanka Chopra being considered for the film, too.

The biographical film will mark the directorial debut of Jasmeet Reen, who carries the tremendous responsibility of bringing the celebrated lyricist's life to the big screen. Ludhianvi has written iconic songs like 'Jinhe Naaz Hai Hind Par' and 'Maang Ke Sath Tumhara'.

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan have worked together in several films together, the most memorable being Mani Ratnam's Guru and Raavan. Although Aishwarya has worked with Bhansali on Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, which many consider her true Bollywood breakthrough and Guzaarish, more recently, it will be Abhishek's first collaboration with him.