Agnyaathavaasi trailer: This Trivikram Srinivas film is an out and out Pawan Kalyan fest

A larger glimpse into Agnyaathavaasi and just like the initial teaser, we cannot help but think what an out and out Pawan Kalyan fest this one is going to be.

Starring Pawan, Keerthy Suresh, Boman Irani and Anu Emmanuel, Agnyaathavaasi follows the story of a man in exile and the latest trailer has Pawan emphasizing on more things than just one.

While the action drama so far showcases Pawan in two parallel worlds, one of a corporate enviornment and another fighting goons in Varanasi, with this latest glimpse, the makers have got us asking for more.

Pawan gives gyaan on basic human needs and what it costs to achieve the same. In the process, we are introduced to a serious of events that follow his life, essentially packed with drama, racy stunts and lots of humour featuring Vennela Kishore as well.

Apart from Aadhi Pinisetty, who happens to be a non violent business man, we are also introduced to the romantic comedy side of the movie where Pawan is seen juggling Keerthy and Anu, increasing our interest on who his actual love interest is.

Throughout the trailer, while we witness the many sides of the story of this one man, what is evident is his quirky and strange nature. Pawan is known to be a man with surprises and quiet an unpredictable business tycoon. And this might just make Agnyaathavaasi one hell of an entertaining ride.

Directed by Trivikram, Agnyaathavaasi happens to be the most awaited movie to kickstart 2018 as the hit Trivikram-Pawan duo come together for the third time after Jalsa and Atharintiki Daaredi.

The film will hit the screens on 10 January. It has also been in the buzz for its peppy score from Anirudh Ravichander. Anirudh's 'Baitikochi Chusthe' and 'Kodaka Koteeswara Rao' are all the rage, and the composer's first time collaboration with Pawan has already proved to be a hit.