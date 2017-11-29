Pawan Kalyan's Agnyaathavaasi - Prince in Exile won't be his last film; two more projects announced

Power star Pawan Kalyan's upcoming film Agnyaathavaasi - Prince in Exile is currently on floors; it marks the Telugu actor's 25th feature film in his nearly 20-year-long career in the showbiz. The film, no doubt, was earlier being promoted as PSPK25, which was misconstrued as being the film's title.

While there have been speculations doing the rounds that Agnyaathavaasi - Prince in Exile could be the actor's last film before he begins his 'political career', a recent report by gulte.com suggests two news films of the actor are in the pipeline.

One of these films is reportedly the Telugu remake of the Tamil hit Vedalam. This film is reportedly produced by Oxygen director AM Jyothi Krishna and will be helmed by RT Neason, who had previously directed Jilla. The shooting of the Vedhalam remake is expected to begin from January 2018, reports thehansindia.com.

The gulte.com report adds that Kalyan will also be seen in a Santosh Srinivas directorial that will be backed by Mythri. This film will also go on floors in January 2018 as well.

The same report states that while both these films have been reportedly confirmed by the respective production houses, no official confirmation has been received from the actor's end.

Agnyaathavaasi - Prince in Exile will see Kalyan in the role of a software engineer. Keerthi Suresh and Anu Emanuel have been cast opposite him as the female leads. Bollywood actor Boman Irani has been roped in to play the antagonist in the film. The film, directed by Trivikram Srinivas, is slated for a 10 January release after a bevy of promotional events and a grand music launch that has been scheduled for 15 December this year.