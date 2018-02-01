Aditi Rao Hydari joins Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Aishwarya Rajesh in Mani Ratnam's next

Aditi Rao Hydari could not have asked for a better start to the year. After working with filmmaker Mani Ratnam in Kaatru Veliyidai and winning over audiences and critics alike with her performance, Aditi is all set to reunite with the Roja director for his upcoming bilingual multi-starrer.

While rumours have been doing the rounds over the last few days about Aditi’s inclusion in the project, Firstpost has exclusively learnt that she had signed on the dotted line a while ago. She has been tight-lipped about the project because she wanted the news to officially come from the production’s end.

“Aditi is indeed part of the project. It’s been a while since she signed the film and she’s most likely to meet the team in mid-February to get a better understanding of her character and get ready to commence shoot from March,” a source from the film’s unit told Firstpost, and added that Ratnam will shoot some portions of the film abroad. “He’s yet to finalise the location but some part of the film will be shot outside India. The pre-production work is in full swing.”

It has already been confirmed that the film will star Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Simbu, Jyothika and Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead. In December 2017, Ratnam began prepping for the film with his actors. A picture from his acting workshop featuring Simbu leaked online, much to the excitement of the star’s fans.

It is also rumoured that senior actors Prakash Raj and Jayasudha will be seen playing pivotal roles in the yet-untitled project. To be bankrolled by Madras Talkies, double Oscar-winning AR Rahman has been roped in compose the music while lensman Santosh Sivan, in his sixth collaboration with Ratnam, will crank the camera.

The industry grapevine is that Lyca Productions, the makers of Rajinikanth’s 2.0, may come on board as releasing partner of the film.

Published Date: Feb 01, 2018 12:26 PM | Updated Date: Feb 01, 2018 12:26 PM