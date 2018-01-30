Rajinikanth’s 2.0 postponed yet again; exhaustive VFX work may push the film's release date to April

It’s been nearly two years since superstar Rajinikanth’s magnum opus 2.0, went on floors and there’s still no clarity about its release.

Having already been postponed twice, the makers not long ago announced that the film will hit the screens worldwide by April 2018. According to reliable sources, the latest update is that the film is most likely to be postponed again. The reason for the postponement is said to be the exhaustive visual effects work which is taking longer than expected and the makers are not too keen to rush the process.

The post-production work is expected to be wrapped up by July and the release is being planned for August.

“The VFX work is taking longer than expected because it has been distributed to many studios across the globe. The film has around 11000 VFX shots and each shot is being worked upon with lot of care. Shankar sir doesn’t want to compromise on the output, therefore, he doesn’t mind if the film doesn’t get completed on time for April release. The team is eyeing Independence Day weekend release. August 15 falls on a Wednesday, so the team wants to cash in on that weekend. The final date is still being worked out,” a source from the film’s unit told Firstpost.

Being directed by Shankar, 2.0 also stars Akshay Kumar as the antagonist, Amy Jackson, Sudhanshu Pandey and Adil Hussain. So far, the makers have only release a couple of posters and a making video. The film’s teaser is expected to be released next month in a grand launch in Hyderabad.

However, there’s still no official word regarding the same from the makers’ end. Over the weekend, Shankar took to twitter to let fans know that work is currently happening on the teaser. “The teaser work of 2.0 is going on in full swing at Mob scene, Los Angeles. It involves lot of CG (computer graphics), so once it is done, the teaser will be released.”

The industry grapevine is that Rajinikanth’s Kaala might hit the screens in April if 2.0 gets postponed. Pa. Ranjith directed Kaala, in which Rajinikanth plays a slum lord turned gangster, is almost complete but for some patchwork. The 67-year-old star recently finished dubbing for the film and work is underway to lock the first copy. Kaala marks the second time collaboration of Rajinikanth and Ranjith after Kabali.

Published Date: Jan 30, 2018