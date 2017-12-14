Adanga Maru: Jayam Ravi announces title of his next film, will go on floors on 14 December

Jayam Ravi will partner with director Karthik Thangavel on his next project. The film will be his 24th outing in the industry. Actress Raashi Khanna has been signed to play the female lead opposite the Tik Tik Tik star while the music for this movie will be composed by Vikram Vedha’s Sam CS. The project is produced by Home Movie Makers.

The movie was tentatively called JR 24 earlier but it has an official title now. The makers have just made it official on Twitter that the movie will be titled Adanga Maru.

The crew members’ list has also been finalised. The cinematographer of Theeran Adhigaram Ondru, Sathyan Sooryan, will take charge of the camera department and Mersal editor Antony L Ruben is also on board.

Ravi is right now busy with several projects. He is anxiously waiting for the release of India’s first space film, Tik Tik Tik. Directed by Shakti Sounder Rajan, this movie also features Nivetha Pethuraj. The trailer, which was released on 24 November, grabbed a decent response from audiences, especially for the amazing visual effects. This sci-fi movie is quite special for the star as it also features his son Aarav. It will hit the screens on 26 January, 2018 during the Republic Day weekend.

Meanwhile, Ravi is also a key part of the mega-budget period film Sangamithra, to be directed by Sundar C. This film also stars Arya in a lead role. Shruti Haasan was earlier signed to play the titular part but after promoting the film at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival, she dropped out because of creative differences. Later, the makers of the film, Thenandal Studios, made the announcement that Bollywood star Disha Patani would replace Shruti in the titular role.