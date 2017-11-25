Tik Tik Tik trailer: Jayam Ravi, Nivetha Pethuraj in Kollywood's version of Armageddon

Directed by Shakti Soundar Rajan, Tik Tik Tik, an upcoming Tamil film starring Jayam Ravi and Nivetha Pethuraj, calls itself India's first space film.

The Tamil flick's trailer, launched last evening on 24 November, has created much hype thanks to this new genre. This film too is a thriller except looks like it's majorly set in space.

Tik Tik Tik starts as a story about an asteroid that strikes a town in Tamil Nadu and how officials are now nervously awaiting another disaster to strike and destroy the livelihoods of many. For the same, Jayaprakash who is seen leading the squad, employs Jayam Ravi who happens to be a magician and an escape artist. The upcoming space flick is all about how Jayam Ravi risks his life to capture the missile that will save planet earth.

The actor is shown as this macho guy, trained in almost every survival tactic, except this time he doesn't play the cop like in his highly acclaimed Thani Oruvan.

Through this rather interesting premise, we see glimpses of sleek action sequences, but only this time they are set in space and not earth. We also see little of Nivetha Pethuraj who is on the same mission along with Jayam Ravi. However, we are yet to feel the seriousness of this plot said to be dealing with the future of 4 crore people.

D.Immam's background score for this space thriller increases our interest and is quite a throwback to few Hollywood space flicks.

So, can a con man actually save the country with his schemes? We need to wait and watch.

Produced by Nemichand Jhabak Tik Tik Tik, this one of a kind space drama is set to release in December.