Demonetisation anniversary highlights: Congress observes black day; Rahul Gandhi calls note ban a 'tragedy'

The BJP seems to be on the back foot, even as it readies to celebrate the first anniversary of demonetisation on Wednesday, as the Opposition stepped up its attack on the move that disrupted the economy.

Around 18 opposition parties, including the Congress and Left, will observe 8 November as 'black day' against the note ban which they termed as the government's "most ill-conceived decision.

Meanwhile, the BJP plans to celebrate the day as Anti-Black Money Day.

Announcing the decision, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had said this would be a “priority programme” for the BJP. Senior party leaders as well as Union ministers will participate in it.

The Opposition has termed demonetisation as the “most ill-conceived and hasty decision” by the NDA government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on 8 November 2016 announced the demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes with a stated objective to curb black money, corruption and terror financing. However, the Opposition parties and many economists have questioned the ability of the move.

What is helping the Opposition is the fact that more than 99 percent of the banned notes came back into the banking system. Many economists have said that this means the banning of notes has not achieved the intended results.

Meanwhile, the Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 bills returned to banks are still being "processed in all earnest" through a sophisticated currency verification system, the RBI has said.

In reply to an RTI query, the central bank said it has processed about 1,134 crore pieces of Rs 500 notes and 524.90 crore pieces of Rs 1,000 junked notes, having face value of Rs 5.67 lakh crore and Rs 5.24 lakh crore respectively, as on 30 September.

The combined value of the processed notes is Rs 10.91 lakh crore approximately, according to the reply.

"Specified Bank Notes are being processed in all earnest in double shift on all available machines (sophisticated counting machines)," the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in reply to the RTI query filed by a PTI correspondent.

With inputs from agencies