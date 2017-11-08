Big questions around demonetisation #1: How much of a problem was the ban on Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes?

Editor's note: This is the first in a series of four big questions asked after the announcement of demonetisation on 8 November, 2016. C-Voter conducted opinion polls over the course of six waves in order to map out the trajectory of opinions over time. You can read the responses to the second big question here and third big question here. Here is the first set of findings of the C-Voter Tracking Poll on Demonetisation.

Perhaps the first question that came to people's minds after the announcement that 86.4 percent of Indian currency was to be made worthless, was "how much of a problem is the ban on Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes for me?". This was the first question to be posed to respondents across 23 states and over 400 Lok Sabha constituencies over the process of six waves.

Wave 1: Second week of November (10 days after demonetisation)

Wave 2: Fourth week of November (20 days after demonetisation)

Wave 3: First week of December (30 days after demonetisation)

Wave 4: Third week of December (40 days after demonetisation)

Wave 5: Fourth week of December (50 days after demonetisation)

Wave 6: First week of November (One year after demonetisation)

The findings are presented below:

Question 2: How much of a problem was the ban on Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes?

Question 3: How would you rate the quality of implementation?

Follow all the LIVE updates from the first anniversary of demonetisation here