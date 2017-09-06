Aadhaar-PAN linking date extended to 31 Dec: These 7 steps will help you rectify the errors in PAN

Now that the government has set a new deadline of 31 December for linking Aadhaar and PAN, the new extension date will be a relief to many of those who are yet to complete the exercise. If you haven't been able to link the two number so far due to mismatch in both the data cards, its necessary to make the changes as early as possible, especially if your PAN data is an issue. Unlike Aadhaar where making changes/correction is easy and quick, the same is not the case with your PAN data.

On Monday, a Firstpostarticle explained ways through which one can make changes to his/her Aadhaar details. Today, we bring you seven easy steps to make changes/corrections in your PAN.

Step 1: First and the foremost is you need to visit the NSDL website.

Step 2: Now, click on “Online Application for Changes Or Correction in PAN Data (PAN Change Request Form)”.

Step 3: You will be directed to another page. which will give you details regarding online application, payments etc. Scroll down on the page and select the suitable category of applicant. Then click on the “Select” option. The category shows various options such as individuals, partnership firm, the body of individuals, HUF, trust etc.

Step 4: You will see a form with heading “Request For New PAN Card Or/And Changes Or Correction in PAN Data”. Fill in the details in the form along with necessary changes. Make sure that you don’t commit any mistake.

Step 5: Once you complete filing the necessary details/changes/corrections, click on the submit button.

Step 6: You get an acknowledgement slip. Next, select the payment option, either online or offline mode, to pay the amount of Rs 110 (for an address in India) and Rs 1,020 (for other addresses). Payment can be made only by way of credit card/debit card and demand draft, payable at Mumbai, in favour of 'NSDL - PAN'.

However, making an online payment by using credit card/debit card will attract additional charge of up to 2 percent (plus applicable taxes) of application fee by the bank for providing gateway facility. Also, any payment made using net banking facility will lead to an additional surcharge of 4 percent + Goods & Services Tax for payment gateway facility.

If you chose the offline payment mode option, send the DD to NSDL. Don’t forget to mention your name and acknowledgment number on the reverse side of the demand draft.

Step 7: Last step is the most important one as you are required to take a print-out of acknowledgment slip, which needs to be signed. Also, attach photograph, proof of existing PAN, proof of identity, address & date of birth. Send these documents with acknowledgment slip to 'NSDL e-Governance Infrastructure Limited, 5th floor, Mantri Sterling, Plot No. 341, Survey No. 997/8, Model Colony, Near Deep Bungalow Chowk, Pune - 411016'.

Applications will be processed only when NSDL gets the fee, acknowledgment, and required documents.