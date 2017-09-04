Aadhaar-PAN linking: Still stuck on data mismatch? Three ways you can rectify the errors in Aadhaar

Deadline for linking your Aadhaar and PAN has been extended to 31 December. If you haven't been able to link them until now, you get four months to do it.

If you did try linking the two numbers but were unable to do so as the data on both the cards did not match due to errors on one of the cards, you need not worry. You can make the necessary changes, as there is enough time at hand now.

In fact, the finance ministry extended the deadline after many people complained they were not being able to link due to mistakes. Also unprecedented traffic to the Income Tax India website also slowed down the site.

However, since the government has now given more time, it is better for you to do it if not done already. If you are holding back due to mismatches, there are ways to deal with them.

Here are the ways in which you can make the changes to Aadhaar:

Option 1: Online

This is the easiest method and takes less than five minutes.

Step 1: Visit the Uidai website.

Step 2: Choose the “Update Aadhaar Details (Online)” option. Remember, the online option allows you to make demographic changes like, Name, Address, Gender, Date of Birth, Email and Mobile number is changed or modified.

Step 3: You will be redirected to the Aadhaar Self Service Update Portal. Enter your Aadhaar number and carry on with the authentication process via the OTP you get on your mobile. Also, do the necessary text verification by submitting the code mentioned on the page in the provided box.

Step 4: You will enter the data updating request page. Here you can submit your Aadhaar card name change/ correction/ surname change and click submit.

Step 5: You will then see the documents upload section. Here you need to scan and upload soft-copies of supporting self-attested proof of identity document for Aadhaar card name change/ correction/ surname.

Step 6: Once the name change/ correction/ surname change request is submitted you will be given your Aadhaar card Update Request Number, which can be further used to track the status of your request. You can check your status here.

Keep in mind, you can use the online option only if you have registered your mobile number with Aadhaar. This option is free of cost.

Option 2: By post

Download this form and fill in the necessary corrections/ changes and send it to the UIDAI. The address is UIDAI, Post Box No. 99, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad – 500034 India. The update request will be processed at the back-end and receipt of update request will be sent through SMS to you by UIDAI. Just like the online option, you don't need to pay a fee to make corrections/ changes.

Option 3: Do it at the enrollment centre

You can make changes to the personal details, including biometrics, at the Aadhaar enrollment centre. You will have to give the necessary documentary evidence for the required changes. Remember, if you are visiting an enrollment centre for the correction/ update you need to pay a fee of Rs 25 each time you get your details updated.

On Tuesday, we will tell you how to make changes/ corrections on your PAN card.