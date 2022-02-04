Zoo visitor performs magic trick in front of monkey, watch what happened next

The 50-second video was first published on TikTok last week and has since received millions of views

A hilarious video of a monkey’s reaction to a simple magic trick has delighted the internet. Maximiliano Ibarra, a TikTok user, visited Chapultepec Zoo in Mexico and while hanging out, he decided to entertain a monkey by performing a simple magic trick. What followed next, even stunned him.

In the video, Ibarra could be seen performing a simple vanishing trick for a Japanese macaque who was sitting close to a glass enclosure. At first, the monkey didn't pay much attention to the zoo visitor, preferring to eat something off the ground. Ibarra, however, managed to gather the monkey’s attention and vanished a leaf in front of the animal.

The macaque was completely taken aback by the trick and could be seen starring at Ibarra. This was not all! As Ibarra then made the leaf reappear, the Japanese macaque could be seen running and jumping in the enclosure. The hilarious reaction of the monkey has won hearts of many.

According to Daily Mail, the 50-second video was first published on TikTok last week and has since received millions of views. After doing rounds on TikTok, the clip has now spread to other social media platforms.

People laughed at the primate’s reaction but also praised its intelligence. Some compared the monkey with a toddler.

In a similar instance, a man who had visited a zoo in Kyoto last year shocked a Macaque by disappearing a piece of fruit in front of its eyes.

In the video, Kosei could be seen holding a piece of fruit and when the monkey paid attention, he tapped his palm with his other hand and made the object disappear. The clip showing the monkeys’ hilarious expression had gone viral on the internet.



What are your thoughts on these funny video clips?