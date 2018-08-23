Zimbabwe's top court to give verdict on presidential election challenge on Friday

HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe's top court will on Friday rule on whether to uphold or overturn President Emmerson Mnangagwa's July 30 election victory following a challenge by his main rival, the Chief Justice said on Wednesday.

Crowds gathered around screens outside the Constitutional Court to watch as lawyers representing Mnangagwa and the main opposition leader Nelson Chamisa argued their case before nine judges.

(Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by James Macharia)

