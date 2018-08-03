You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Zimbabwe's Mnangagwa takes strong lead in vote count

World Reuters Aug 03, 2018 03:05:54 IST

Zimbabwe's Mnangagwa takes strong lead in vote count

HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa took a strong lead in the counting of votes on Thursday from this week's presidential election, according to the official results.

With nine out of 10 provinces declared, Mnangagwa had 2.15 million votes against 1.93 million for opposition leader Nelson Chamisa.

(Reporting by Joe Brock and MacDonald Dzirutwe; Writing by Ed Cropley; Editing by Ed Stoddard)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Aug 03, 2018 03:05 AM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See




women's hockey world cup



3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores