Zimbabwe's Mnangagwa takes strong lead in vote count

HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa took a strong lead in the counting of votes on Thursday from this week's presidential election, according to the official results.

With nine out of 10 provinces declared, Mnangagwa had 2.15 million votes against 1.93 million for opposition leader Nelson Chamisa.

(Reporting by Joe Brock and MacDonald Dzirutwe; Writing by Ed Cropley; Editing by Ed Stoddard)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.