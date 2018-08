HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe police said that three people had been killed in violence in Harare on Wednesday, state broadcaster ZBC reported, after opposition supporters clashed with police over this week's presidential election.

Police spokeswoman Charity Charamba said the three people killed were yet to be identified.

