Zelenskyy ready to withdraw troops from Bakhmut if surrounded by Russian forces

Kyiv: Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the Ukrainian troops are facing a very challenging situation in the eastern city of Bakhmut but he would only order a withdrawal if there was a risk of them being encircled by Russian forces.

Speaking at a press conference in Poland, the Ukrainian president said currently he does not see the need to pull out his troops fighting Russian invaders in Bakhmut.

“For me, the most important issue is our military. And if there is a moment of even hotter events and the danger that we may lose personnel due to the encirclement, there will be corresponding correct decisions of the general on the ground,” Zelenskyy said.

Bakhmut has been all been destroyed in the longest and bloodiest year-long Russia-Ukraine war.

Russia ‘highly likely’ advanced to Bakhmut

The UK Ministry of Defence Friday, in its daily update, said Russian forces have “highly likely advanced into the [Bakhmut] town centre, and has seized the West Bank of the Bakhmutka River.”

It further warned that Ukraine’s key supply route to the west of the town is expected to be “severely threatened”.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian soldiers in trenches just outside Bakhmut said they were geared up for a long-anticipated counter-offensive once the weather improves.

A report by Al Jazeera said that Russian forces spearheaded by mercenaries of the Wagner Group seized the centre of Bakhmut during, yet Ukrainian defenders were still holding the Russian army at bay, and their commanders said the Russian offensive was now clearly waning.

Geolocated footage showed Wagner mercenaries made advances into the centre of Bakhmut on March 31 and were within 400 metres (1,300 feet) of the town hall.

Couple of days later, following an overnight battle Zelenskyy described as “especially hot”, geolocated footage showed Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin raising a Russian flag over the city hall. In an audio message, Prigozhin said: “From a legal point of view, Bakhmut has been taken.”

With inputs from agencies

