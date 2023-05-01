World

Zelenskiy holds call with Macron, discussed Ukraine's military needs

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, 'I am grateful to France and Emmanuel personally for their support of our country and our people,'. He thanked France for promising to send weapons to Ukraine.

FP Staff May 01, 2023 08:55:22 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo- AP

French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy spoke by phone on Sunday and discussed Ukraine’s peace formula and the situation on the frontline.

Both leaders also discussed Ukraine’s military needs, both sides said. Zelenskyy said, “I am grateful to France and Emmanuel personally for their support of our country and our people,”. He thanked France for promising to send weapons to Ukraine.

Zelenskiy said he had a long and meaningful talk with Macron during which the two men coordinated their positions on the war and on how to end the conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

The French presidency said Macron had reaffirmed France’s support for Ukraine to Zelenskiy, and that Macron had given an update on European coordination to give Ukraine military help.

The European Union’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell expressed confidence earlier this week that the bloc would finalise a plan within days to buy ammunition for Ukraine after Kyiv expressed frustration at wrangling among EU member states.

With inputs from agencies.

Updated Date: May 01, 2023 08:55:22 IST

