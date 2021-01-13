YouTube suspends Donald Trump's channel for at least 7 days, removes new video citing policy violation

The Google-owned company declined to share details of the video that earned Trump the strike, but said that after the week-long timeout, it will revisit the decision

Washington: Google-owned YouTube on Tuesday temporarily suspended President Donald Trump's channel and removed a video for violating its policy against inciting violence.

"In light of concerns about the ongoing potential for violence, we removed new content uploaded to Donald J Trump's channel for violating our policies," YouTube said in a statement.

The channel is now "temporarily prevented from uploading new content for a 'minimum' of 7 days," the statement read.

Facebook last week suspended Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts following the violent invasion of the US Capitol by a mob of his supporters, which temporarily disrupted the certification of President-elect Joe Biden's election victory.

Twitter went a step further by deleting Trump's account, depriving him of his favorite platform.

Trump also was hit with suspensions by services like Snapchat and Twitch.