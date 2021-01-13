World

YouTube suspends Donald Trump's channel for at least 7 days, removes new video citing policy violation

The Google-owned company declined to share details of the video that earned Trump the strike, but said that after the week-long timeout, it will revisit the decision

Agence France-Presse January 13, 2021 11:54:44 IST
YouTube suspends Donald Trump's channel for at least 7 days, removes new video citing policy violation

File image of Donald Trump. AP

Washington: Google-owned YouTube on Tuesday temporarily suspended President Donald Trump's channel and removed a video for violating its policy against inciting violence.

"In light of concerns about the ongoing potential for violence, we removed new content uploaded to Donald J Trump's channel for violating our policies," YouTube said in a statement.

The channel is now "temporarily prevented from uploading new content for a 'minimum' of 7 days," the statement read.

Facebook last week suspended Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts following the violent invasion of the US Capitol by a mob of his supporters, which temporarily disrupted the certification of President-elect Joe Biden's election victory.

Twitter went a step further by deleting Trump's account, depriving him of his favorite platform.

Trump also was hit with suspensions by services like Snapchat and Twitch.

Updated Date: January 13, 2021 11:54:44 IST

TAGS:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

'Could be locked indefinitely': After Capitol violence, Facebook bans Donald Trump's account till end of his term
World

'Could be locked indefinitely': After Capitol violence, Facebook bans Donald Trump's account till end of his term

After the outgoing US president incited a mob that set off a deadly riot in Capitol on Wednesday, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the risk of allowing Trump to use the platform is "too great"

US Capitol breach: A look at how world leaders, US allies reacted to siege by Trump supporters in Washington
World

US Capitol breach: A look at how world leaders, US allies reacted to siege by Trump supporters in Washington

Joe Biden called for the restoration of 'just simple decency' as a mob incited by his predecessor stormed the US Capitol and delayed Congress from certifying the results of November's election

Vice-President Mike Pence to attend Joe Biden's inauguration on 20 January in Washington: Reports
World

Vice-President Mike Pence to attend Joe Biden's inauguration on 20 January in Washington: Reports

The relationship between the vice-president and the president has soured since the attack on the US Capitol, following which Pence formally declared Biden as the winner of the election