After making your desired cup of coffee, getting a perfectly boiled and peeled egg is surely a struggle for most of us. While getting out of bed early in the morning is a momentous task in itself, peeling a perfectly round-boiled egg from its shell is truly a piece of work.

It is honestly the story of every household that either the shell is stuck onto the white part of the egg or the egg breaks in a bid to take that shell out. However, it seems that a social media influencer has come up with an out-of-the-box idea to resolve this.

But it might take a bit of your lung power. Taking to his official Instagram account, video creator Max Klymenko shared a reel wherein he can be seen blowing at one end of the egg’s shell and bringing the egg out from the other end.

Well, Max’s egg peeling way is so quirky that the official Instagram page of YouTube reposted it. Now the video is making rounds on the internet. While sharing the video, YouTube wrote in the captions, “BRB boiling eggs tonight just to do this.” On the other hand, Max posted this video by writing, “this is life-changing, oh and I love the sound it makes!” The video opens with Max saying, “This is how you peel an egg without peeling an egg.” He went on to create a large hole at the bottom and a small hole on the other end. And then he blows at the smaller hole with all his lung power, following which the egg comes out of the other end of the shell.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by YouTube (@youtube)



However, the idea doesn’t seem to be taken well by social media users. As soon as the video was uploaded on the platform, it sparked a debate over the hygiene of the food. Several users claimed that if they want to serve an egg to another person then they will probably be consuming the person’s saliva and germs.

Many also claimed that if they want to eat a half-boiled egg then this idea is a complete failure. One user commented, “Works with hardboiled only.” Another wrote, “And serve to guests as it is coated with your breath and saliva.” A third user wrote, “Say hi to saliva my guest.” A fourth user remarked, “And then you serve that to your friends and family? Egg with your breath blown onto it?”

