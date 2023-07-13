Young & skilled workforce of India will be 'asset for the world': PM Modi in interview to French newspaper

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India’s strongest asset is its youth and at a time when many countries in the world are ageing and their population are shrinking, young and skilled workforce of India will be “an asset for the world over the decades to come”.

“What is unique is that this workforce is steeped in openness and democratic values, eager to embrace technology, and ready to adapt to the changing world,” PM Modi told in an interview to the oldest French financial newspaper Les Echos.

India a bridge between Global South & western world

The Indian Prime Minister insisted on India’s role as a “bridge” between the Global South and the western world.

“The rights of the Global South have been long denied. As a result, there is a feeling of anguish among these countries,” he added.

The Prime minister said India is now the most populous in the world and needs to regain its rightful place. “This is not just a credibility issue for the UN,” Modi emphasised.

“How can the UN Security Council claim to speak for the world when its most populous country, and its largest democracy, is not a permanent member?” PM Modi asked.

India in forefront of contributing to global economic growth

“India is regaining its rightful place. Since time immemorial, the country has been at the forefront of contributing to global economic growth, technological advancement and human development,” the PM said.

“Today, across the world, we see a lot of problems and challenges. Recession, Food security, inflation, social tensions are just some of them. In such a global backdrop, I see a renewed confidence in our people, an optimism about the future, and an eagerness to take its rightful place in the world,” he added.

India recognises its responsibility in addressing global challenges

“We recognise our responsibility in contributing to addressing global challenges, building a more cohesive world, giving voice to the aspirations of the weak and advancing global peace and prosperity,” the Indian PM said.

“India brings its own unique and distinct perspective and voice to the global discourse – and it always stands in favour of peace, a fairer economic order, the concerns of the weaker nations and global cohesion in addressing our common challenges,” the Prime Minister said.

“As India grows, our contribution towards global good will further increase, and our capabilities and resources will continue to be directed towards the larger good of humanity, not to raise claims against others or challenge the international order,” Modi said in the interview.

India a contributor to global peace & progress

“It is our civilisational ethos and heritage that provide the basis what could be termed as India’s soft power. We are blessed to have this in abundance. Our exports have never been war and subjugation, but yoga, ayurveda, spirituality, science, mathematics, and Astronomy. We have always been a contributor to global peace and progress,” PM Modi said.

“We believe that while we progress and become a modern nation, we should take pride and inspiration from our past and that we can progress only if we do it together with other nations. We are privileged that there is renewed interest in Indian culture and civilization,” the Prime Minister said.

Growing relations between India & US

The Prime Minister said the relationship between India and the US has accelerated and reached new levels in the past nine years.

“There is widespread support for deepening our ties, from all stakeholders, in both countries – be it Government, Parliament, Industry, Academia and of course the people. The US Congress has consistently extended bipartisan support for elevating our relationship,” said PM Modi who was on a State visit to the US last month where he received a grand welcome.

“I have personally enjoyed an excellent rapport with US leadership, across difference Administrations, over the last nine years. During my State Visit to the United States in June, President Joe Biden and I agreed that the partnership between the world’s two largest democracies with exceptionally strong people-to-people ties could be the defining partnership of this century. This is because this partnership is perfectly placed in terms of interests, vision, commitments and complementarities to address the challenges of our times and contribute in a significant way to shaping the global order,” PM Modi said.

The prime minister said trust, mutual confidence and belief in the relationship have been key ingredients of good ties between India and the US. “Advancing a free, open, inclusive and balanced Indo Pacific region, is a shared goal. We pursue this with other partners in the region and beyond,” PM Modi said.

Want India to be a developed country in 2047

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India has been working with a clear vision for 2047, the 100th anniversary of our independence.

“We want to see India become a developed country in 2047. A developed economy that caters to the needs of all its people – education, health, infrastructure and opportunities,” PM Modi said.

“India will remain a vibrant and participative federal democracy, in which all citizens are secure about their rights, confident of their place in the nation and optimistic about their future,” the PM added.

The Prime Minister said India’s economy will be a hub of opportunities, an engine for global growth and its source of skills and talent. “India will be a strong testimony to the power of democracy. We will help advance a more balanced multipolar world, anchored in international law and underpinned by the discipline of multilateralism,” he said.

Fields in which India is looking to strengthen cooperation with France

The Prime Minister said India and France partnership is deepening in economic, social, cultural and people to people contacts between the two countries.

“President Macron has taken many initiatives to deepen our co-operation. Last year, India was the country of the year in Paris Book Fair, Cannes Film Festival, VivaTech, Paris Infra Week and International Seatech Week in France in 2022. Defence cooperation has progressed rapidly. We have started a genuine industrial partnership, including on co-design and co-development, not just for ourselves but also for other countries,” PM Modi said.

“We cooperate and coordinate much more closely in international forums. We together launched the International Solar Alliance. We are now working together on initiatives on biodiversity, elimination of single use plastic, disaster resilient infrastructure and conserving ocean resources,” he said.

“Our cooperation has become especially strong in the United Nations, whether it is in reforming the UN institutions, fighting climate change or combating terrorism. Most recently, we worked closely on President Macron’s New Global Financing Pact Summit. We are both leaders in the initiative on No Money for Terror Financing,” PM Modi said.

“I feel that President Macron’s thinking really matches ours. And so we are naturally compatible to work together. And for this, I have the greatest gratitude towards him. Our partnership is vital for peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. We see France as one of our foremost global partners,” the Indian PM said.

“We are working together not just to strengthen India’s defence industrial base and our joint operational capabilities. We will also collaborate to support the security needs of other countries, including on defence equipment. But, it goes beyond that. It involves the full range of economic, connectivity, human development and sustainability initiatives,” the PM said.