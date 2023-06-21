Yoga 'truly universal' and free from copyrights, says PM Modi; leads historic session at UN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday led a historic event at the UN Headquarters to commemorate the 9th International Day of Yoga, attended by top UN officials, envoys from across and the world and prominent individuals. He described Yoga as “truly universal” and free from copyrights and patents.

PM Modi, who is on his maiden state visit to the US at the invitation of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, began the celebration by paying respects to the bust of Mahatma Gandhi in the North Lawn of the UN headquarters. The bust was installed in December last year under India’s presidency of the UN Security Council.

The prime minister, wearing an especially customised white yoga T-shirt and trousers, began his address with a ‘Namaste’ and thanked people for coming from far away to attend the celebration.

“I’m delighted to see you all. And I thank you all for coming. Friends. I’m told that almost every nationality is represented here today,” Modi said.

“Yoga comes from India and it is a very old tradition. Yoga is free from copyrights, patents and royalty payments. Yoga is adaptable to your age, gender and fitness level. Yoga is portable and is truly universal,” Modi told the gathering.

Hundreds of yellow yoga mats were placed on the ground where yoga enthusiasts and practitioners, wearing customised white yoga T-shirts, joined the event. LED screens playing videos of Indian culture and heritage were set up on the lawn.

“Yoga means to unite…I remember about nine years ago, right here, I had the honour to propose celebrating the International Day of yoga on 21st June. It was wonderful to see the entire world come together to support the idea,” Modi said.

The historic yoga session was attended by top UN officials, ambassadors, envoys, delegates from Member States as well as prominent members of the global and diaspora community.

“I am excited for everyone who is participating in Yoga Day,” said Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US ambassador to the UN.

President of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly Csaba Korosi, Hollywood actor Richard Gere, Mayor of New York City Eric Adams and Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations Amina J Mohammed were among prominent personalities who attended the event.

“The feeling here is so open and embracing, I hope this feeling intoxicates the entire building. It’s a really nice feeling here today,” Gere said ahead of the event.

People from more than 180 countries participated in Prime Minister Modi-led Yoga Day celebrations, representing different walks of life and comprising diplomats, artists, academicians and entrepreneurs among others, sources said.

“You can see the vibrations and excitement. Hundreds of people are lining up for International Yoga (Day celebrations) with Prime Minister Modi. Such a great feeling,” said Dilip Chauhan, Deputy Commissioner for New York City Mayor’s Office for International Affairs.

Ruchika Lal, Yoga and Meditation Instructor, Art of Living, said people are excited. “They have been waiting outside since 6 am,” she said.

People were seen standing in queues outside UN headquarters to take part in the yoga session since early morning. The first International Day of Yoga was commemorated in 2015 and has since then been marked with several sessions and events highlighting the benefits and universal appeal of Yoga at the UN, Times Square and iconic locations across the world.

The UN underlined that Yoga is an ancient physical, mental and spiritual practice that originated in India. The word ‘yoga’ is derived from Sanskrit and means to join or to unite, symbolising the union of body and consciousness. Today it is practised in various forms around the world and continues to grow in popularity.

Recognising its universal appeal, in December 2014, the UN proclaimed June 21 as the International Day of Yoga. The draft UNGA resolution establishing the International Day of Yoga was proposed by India and endorsed by a record 175 member states. The proposal was first introduced by Prime Minister Modi in his address during the opening of the 69th session of the UN General Assembly.

(With inputs from PTI)

