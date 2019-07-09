Yemen's Houthis say they attacked Saudi airport, power station

CAIRO (Reuters) - Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement said on Monday that it carried out drone attacks on Saudi Arabia's Abha airport and Tihama power station, the group's Al-Masirah TV reported.

There was no Saudi confirmation of the attacks.

(Reporting by Alaa Swilam; Editing by James Dalgleish)

