Yemen's Houthis say launch missile at Aramco refinery in Jizan: TV

DUBAI (Reuters) - The Iran-aligned Houthi movement in Yemen said it had launched on Friday a missile towards an oil refinery of Saudi Aramco in Jizan in southwestern Saudi Arabia, the Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported.

The Saudi-led coalition, fighting the Houthis in Yemen's war, and Aramco could not be reached immediately for comment.

(Reporting by Omar Fahmy; Writing by Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Gareth Jones)

