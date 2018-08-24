Yemen's Houthis say 26 killed in coalition airstrikes, UAE media blame Houthis

DUBAI (Reuters) - Yemen's Houthis said on Thursday an air strike by the Saudi-led coalition had killed 26 civilians while state media in the UAE, a coalition member, reported a Houthi attack in the same area resulted in one death and dozens of injuries.

According to the Houthi movement's Al Massira TV, 22 children and four women died in Ad Durayhimi, which lies about 20 km (12 miles) from the Red Sea city of Hodeidah.

The United Arab Emirates' state news agency WAM said the Houthis had launched a ballistic missile, which resulted in the death of one child and injured dozens of civilians in Ad Durayhimi.

Saudi Arabia, the UAE and their Sunni Muslim allies have been fighting in Yemen with Western backing for more than three years against the Iran-aligned Houthis.

The Houthis control much of north Yemen including the capital Sanaa and drove its Saudi-backed government into exile in 2014.

(Reporting by Omar Fahmy and Ghaida Ghantous, writing by Hadeel Al Sayegh; editing by David Stamp)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.