Yemen's Houthis launch missile at Jizan Industrial City in Saudi Arabia: Masirah TV

DUBAI (Reuters) - Yemen's Houthi militia said via its al-Masirah TV on Wednesday that it fired a missile at the Jizan Industrial City in southern Saudi Arabia.
Saudi state news channel al-Ekhbariya reported that the kingdom's air defence forces intercepted the missile. There were no reports of damage or casualties.
(Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari and Katie Paul; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.
Updated Date: Aug 09, 2018 02:06 AM