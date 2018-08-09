Yemen's Houthis launch missile at Jizan Industrial City in Saudi Arabia: Masirah TV

DUBAI (Reuters) - Yemen's Houthi militia said via its al-Masirah TV on Wednesday that it fired a missile at the Jizan Industrial City in southern Saudi Arabia.

Saudi state news channel al-Ekhbariya reported that the kingdom's air defence forces intercepted the missile. There were no reports of damage or casualties.

(Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari and Katie Paul; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

