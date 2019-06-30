Yemen's Houthis attack Saudi Abha airport: TV

CAIRO (Reuters) - Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group attacked Saudi Arabia's Abha airport, the group's Al Masirah TV said on Saturday, citing a military spokesman.
There was no immediate confirmation from Saudi authorities.
The attack has caused a suspension of the air traffic at the airport, according to a Houthi military spokesman.
(Reporting by Ali Abdelaty; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
