Yemen's Houthis attack Saudi Abha airport: TV

CAIRO (Reuters) - Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group attacked Saudi Arabia's Abha airport, the group's Al Masirah TV said on Saturday, citing a military spokesman.

There was no immediate confirmation from Saudi authorities.

The attack has caused a suspension of the air traffic at the airport, according to a Houthi military spokesman.

(Reporting by Ali Abdelaty; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

