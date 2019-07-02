Yemen's Houthis attack Saudi Abha Airport - Al-Masirah TV

CAIRO (Reuters) - Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi movement said early on Tuesday that it carried out attacks on Abha Airport in Saudi Arabia, the group’s Al-Masirah TV reported.

There was no Saudi confirmation of the attacks.

The Houthis, who are fighting in neighbouring Yemen, have repeatedly launched attacks against targets in Saudi Arabia, which is leading a coalition battling them.

