Xinjiang, Hong Kong, Taiwan aggression in its kitty, China tutors US journalists about ‘US hegemony, its perils’

New Delhi: China has hit out the United States saying it has acted more boldly to interfere in the internal affairs of other countries, pursue, maintain and abuse hegemony, advance subversion and infiltration, and willfully wage wars, bringing harm to the international community.

The statement comes at a time when China has Xinjiang, Hong Kong, and aggression in Taiwan in its kitty.

The report published by the Chinese Embassy in the US further lashes out at the US saying, “The United States has long been attempting to mold other countries and the world order with its own values and political system in the name of promoting democracy and human rights.”

“The history of the United States is characterized by violence and expansion. Since it gained independence in 1776, the United States has constantly sought expansion by force: it slaughtered Indians, invaded Canada, waged a war against Mexico, instigated the American-Spanish War, and annexed Hawaii. After World War II, the wars either provoked or launched by the United States included the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Gulf War, the Kosovo War, the War in Afghanistan, the Iraq War, the Libyan War and the Syrian War, abusing its military hegemony to pave the way for expansionist objectives. In recent years, the U.S. average annual military budget has exceeded 700 billion U.S. dollars, accounting for 40 percent of the world’s total, more than the 15 countries behind it combined. The United States has about 800 overseas military bases, with 173,000 troops deployed in 159 countries,” the report added.

US accuses China of providing Russia help in its war in Ukraine

China hit back Monday against US allegations that it may be providing Russia nonlethal military assistance in its war on Ukraine, telling Washington to stay out of its relationship with the Kremlin.

“The U.S. is not qualified to give orders to China,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a regular news briefing. “We will never accept U.S. criticism, even coercion and pressure on China-Russia relations.”

Wang said China’s position on Ukraine “can be simply put as promoting peace talks.”

“China will continue to firmly stand on the side of dialogue and peace and play a constructive part in easing the situation,” he said.

