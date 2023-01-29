Xi Jinping’s spy master is China’s policy chief on Taiwan

New Delhi: China’s President Xi Jinping has tasked Wang Huning, considered to be the Chinese Communist Party’s top spymaster to draft a new policy for Taiwan, a self-declared independent nation which Beijing maintains is its integral part.

According to a report by Taiwan News, the Chinese ‘one country, two systems’ policy has now become untenable after Beijing saw the results of imposing it in Hong Kong and the reaction of Taiwanese citizens to its insistence on the island being its indivisible part.

Huning, the chief political strategist of the CCP and a member of its seven-man standing committee of the Politburo, is also considered the party’s top propagandist.

Xi, with Hunting’s expertise in political theory at his disposal, is soon expected to announce the new policy towards the defiant in the coming months.

Now that CCP is past the mass protests in China against its zero-COVID policy and the subsequent outbreak of the virus, it seems poised to take up Taiwan a policy priority.

However, Chinese scholars aren’t very optimistic that diplomacy will prevail in relations with Taiwan.

Chen Xiancai, the director of the Centre of Taiwan Studies at Xiamen University, said that Beijing can be is expected to step up its efforts to integrate and it will more than likely increase the conflict, Taiwan News reported.

He believes that conflict with the US over Taiwan is unavoidable.

What Huning’s new Taiwan policy would entail is still unclear. However, reportedly, many believe that it will prioritise communication and cooperation over the aggression Bejing’s displayed so far.

Last year, after the then-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, China conducted its biggest-ever military exercises in the Taiwan Strait. That led to heightened tensions and stern criticism from the US.

Now, the new US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is also expected to visit Taiwan in April.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.