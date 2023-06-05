‘Xi Jinping thought on diplomacy’: China scales new high in indoctrination

China’s Foreign Ministry has published the results of its study session on “Xi Jinping thought on diplomacy”, which, amid other things, focused on improving the country’s capacity to address “external risks” in its next stage of diplomacy.

The latest report, a part of the ongoing “themed education” campaign to unify the Party’s thinking, came as relations between China and the US are strained on almost every front, from the military, Taiwan and the South China Sea, to technology and human rights issues.

The study result stressed on parameters such as core theory of Xi’s thought, general trend of world developments and building a community with a shared future of mankind.

Core theory of XJP Thought

Part of the report consisted of the core theory of XJP (Xi Jinping) Thought which states that party leadership is the soul of China’s diplomacy and that said diplomacy should “defend the socialist path.”

It went on to state that China’s systemic advantage was “the party’s overall coordination” and the ministry’s culture should be “loyal to the party”.

General trend of world development

The report result also stressed on the general trend of world development claiming that China’s leaders have long formulated directives based on “scientific” assessments of world trends, of which Mao’s trend was “war and revolution” and for Deng, it was “peace and economic development”.

Series of opportunities, risks and challenges

As per the report result, for Xi, the world has entered a period of turmoil and change which was not seen in the last 100 years and presented a series of strategic opportunities, risks and challenges along with unpredictable factors to China’s developments.

These changes include scientific and technological breakthroughs in materialist substructures as well as shifts in balance of power with the rise of the east and decline of the west as well as rising anti-globalisation, protectionism and unilateralism.

The result reiterated Xi’s basic concept of “Building a community with a shared future for mankind,” the core of which is the ‘Five worlds’ which include World of Lasting Peace, Universal Security, Common Prosperity, Openness and Inclusion and Cleanliness and beauty.

The report also cited the achievements made by Xi over the last decade, which includes “brilliant head-of-state diplomacy”, creating official relations with over 10 countries and over 70 new strategic partners as well as China-Russia blooming relationship, creating a “tone of friendly cooperation” with EU and making breakthroughs with ASEAN, Central Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, and the Pacific Islands.

The report followed Xi’s April order to senior officials to prepare a new ‘themed education’ program to infuse ‘Xi Jinping Thought’ into the minds of cadres from Beijing all the way down to the country’s grassroots level which comprises of more than 2,800 county-level areas.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.