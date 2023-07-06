Xi Jinping tells China's PLA to intensify preparations for war

Chinese President Xi Jinping reiterated his call to soldiers to protect China’s sovereignty and territory on Thursday, telling them to strengthen war and combat planning to boost their chances of winning in actual warfare.

In remarks to troops while on an inspection tour of the Eastern Theatre Command, Xi claimed that the globe has entered a new era of upheaval and change and that China’s security situation has grown more erratic and unclear.

Jiangsu province serves as the headquarters for the Eastern Theatre Command, which is in charge of maintaining security throughout eastern China, including the Taiwan Strait and the East China Sea.

Earlier this year, Xi urged on China to strengthen its ability to protect national security by transforming its military into a “Great Wall of Steel” in remarks made shortly after earning a record-breaking third term as president.

He asserted at the time that China must reject separatist and pro-independence actions as well as outside meddling on Taiwan, the democratically run island that China claims as its own.

China has urged U.S. diplomats specifically not to interact with Taiwanese leaders because it sees this as supporting Taiwan’s ambition to be seen as independent from China.

Since Nancy Pelosi, the former speaker of the U.S. House, visited Taiwan in August of last year, China has staged war games, conducted drills, and engaged in live firing throughout the island.

China has never denied using force to seize control of Taiwan. Beijing now has the right to use military force against Taiwan if it secedes or appears to be preparing to do so, thanks to a law passed in 2005.

As U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen arrived in Beijing for discussions aimed at reducing tensions between the U.S. and China, Xi called for an increase in military readiness.

“We must persist in thinking and handling military issues from a political perspective, dare to fight, be good at fighting, and resolutely defend our national sovereignty, security, and development interests,” Xi told the Eastern Theater Command.

Xi visited the Guangdong-based Southern Theatre Command in April, which has jurisdiction over the South China Sea, a large portion of which Beijing claims.

Similar to how the Chinese navy stepped up its assertiveness with training missions and drills to challenge the growing American maritime presence in the area, he emphasised the importance of intensifying military training and preparation.

(With agency inputs)