Xi appoints new chief of China's nuclear arsenal
Until his move to the PLA Rocket Force, Wang had been deputy commander of the navy since 2020. He was previously also the deputy chief of staff at the Navy
One day before the People’s Liberation Army’s anniversary, Chinese President Xi Jinping, who also serves as the military’s supreme commander, chose a new head of the armed forces to manage the country’s conventional and nuclear weapons on Monday.
According to official media, Wang Houbin, a former deputy commander of the navy, was appointed the new head of the PLA Rocket Force, and Xu Xisheng, the new political commissar. Both men received the highest rank of general.
Wang served as the navy’s deputy commander from 2020 until his transfer to the PLA Rocket Force. He previously served as the Navy’s deputy chief of staff.
Related Articles
Xu formerly served as the Southern Theatre Command’s deputy political commissar, one of the PLA’s five theatre commands.
Li Yuchao, the previous commander of the PLA Rocket Force, was not mentioned by Chinese state media, nor were his whereabouts disclosed.
The new hires were announced one day before the 96th anniversary of the foundation of the PLA on August 1.
In order to protect China’s sovereignty and territory, Xi has frequently ordered the military to strengthen war and combat planning to maximise the likelihood of success in actual combat.
China asserts that it is dedicated to a defensive nuclear policy and makes a first-use-of-nuclear-weapons-prohibition promise. Additionally, it declares that it will not use or even hint at using nuclear weapons against nations or areas free of nuclear weapons.
(With agency inputs)
also read
WATCH: Beijing's roads turn into rivers as typhoon Doksuri turns violent in China
At least two people lost their lives, and hundreds found themselves trapped, despite the evacuation of tens of thousands from their homes during the previous night
China curbs exports of drone-related equipment amid US tech tension
U.S. lawmakers have said that more than 50% of drones sold in the U.S. are made by Chinese-based company DJI, and they are the most popular drone used by public safety agencies
Five dead after heavy rains in eastern China, crops damaged in northeast
In a village in Hangzhou, eastern China, on Saturday, severe rain burst a river bank, flooding homes and sweeping people and their possessions away, leaving two people missing and five people dead, according to state media. Pictures from the Beijing Youth Daily showed muddy water flowed through