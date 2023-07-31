Xi appoints new chief of China's nuclear arsenal

One day before the People’s Liberation Army’s anniversary, Chinese President Xi Jinping, who also serves as the military’s supreme commander, chose a new head of the armed forces to manage the country’s conventional and nuclear weapons on Monday.

According to official media, Wang Houbin, a former deputy commander of the navy, was appointed the new head of the PLA Rocket Force, and Xu Xisheng, the new political commissar. Both men received the highest rank of general.

Wang served as the navy’s deputy commander from 2020 until his transfer to the PLA Rocket Force. He previously served as the Navy’s deputy chief of staff.

Xu formerly served as the Southern Theatre Command’s deputy political commissar, one of the PLA’s five theatre commands.

Li Yuchao, the previous commander of the PLA Rocket Force, was not mentioned by Chinese state media, nor were his whereabouts disclosed.

The new hires were announced one day before the 96th anniversary of the foundation of the PLA on August 1.

In order to protect China’s sovereignty and territory, Xi has frequently ordered the military to strengthen war and combat planning to maximise the likelihood of success in actual combat.

China asserts that it is dedicated to a defensive nuclear policy and makes a first-use-of-nuclear-weapons-prohibition promise. Additionally, it declares that it will not use or even hint at using nuclear weapons against nations or areas free of nuclear weapons.

