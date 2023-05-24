WWDC 2023: What to expect from Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference this year

Anticipated as one of Apple’s most significant events of the year, the upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC 2023) is set to unveil several exciting developments. After numerous speculations and information leaks, Apple might finally unveil its mixed reality headset, marking the company’s entry into a new product category.

This unveiling will provide the world with an initial glimpse of Apple’s endeavour to demonstrate the value of investing in virtual reality.

Furthermore, the event is expected to showcase a plethora of other offerings, including updates to operating systems, new applications and features, and possibly even fresh hardware. In this article, we have compiled information on how and when you can view the primary WWDC keynote, along with some of the anticipated announcements from Apple.

When is WWDC taking place this year?

Apple has officially announced that the primary WWDC keynote for this year is scheduled to occur on Monday, June 5th, at 1:00PM ET / 10:00AM PT. In India, that translates to 10:30PM. The event will be a hybrid format, combining both digital and in-person elements, and will be held at Apple Park in Cupertino, California. Apple CEO Tim Cook will be kicking off with his address to the conference.

Where can I watch WWDC 2023?

The WWDC keynote by Apple will be streamed live on the company’s website as well as its official YouTube channel. In case you are unable to watch the keynote live, Apple will also make a prerecorded version available on YouTube after it has been aired, allowing you to catch up on any missed content.

What to expect from WWDC 2023?

Although the WWDC is majorly about software and focuses on iOS, MacOS, iPadOS and the latest features that Apple’s engineers have worked on, there are a few hardware announcements as well. Moreover, 2023 has been the year of AI, with almost all big tech companies jumping into the foray. So, it will be safe to assume that Apple too will have some major AI-related announcements. Having said that, there are some other major announcements in store as well.

The Apple VR headset

Apple’s long-awaited mixed reality headset is generating quite a palpable buzz as one of the company’s most captivating products in recent years. Even though Apple has not officially confirmed its existence, reports indicate that the headset will offer both virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) experiences.

Dubbed the “Reality Pro” internally, this developer-centric headset is rumoured to have a design resembling ski goggles. It is expected to feature a physical dial that enables users to transition between virtual reality and the real world. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the headset will incorporate various external sensors to support hand tracking, along with internal sensors to track eye movements.

The headset is anticipated to function as a standalone device and will be accompanied by a battery pack connected via a proprietary cable. Recent reports suggest that Apple has been working on VR adaptations of its native applications, including Safari, FaceTime, Apple TV, Apple Books, Freeform, and more.

A new 15-inch MacBook

Apple is rumoured to introduce a larger 15-inch option for the MacBook Air, which traditionally offered a standard 13-inch display. Rumours about this device emerged last year, and more detailed information has surfaced since then.

The 15-inch MacBook Air is expected to be equipped with the in-house M2 chip, which was introduced in the MacBook Air models released last year. According to reports from Bloomberg, it may feature a resolution of 3024 x 1964, similar to the 14-inch MacBook Pro.

While it remains unclear if Apple has plans to unveil any other new Macs at the event, there are speculations about the company working on refreshed versions of the 13-inch MacBook Pro, 13-inch MacBook Air, and a 24-inch iMac. These updated models could potentially incorporate a new M3 chip.

OS Features

WWDC is a developer-focused event where updates to various Apple operating systems, including iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and more, are typically announced.

One of the anticipated launches is that of iOS 17, which is rumoured to bring several smaller quality-of-life improvements. Apple has already provided a glimpse of upcoming accessibility features, such as the Personal Voice tool that allows users to create a synthetic voice with just 15 minutes of training.

For iPadOS 17, Apple is expected to introduce updates to Stage Manager, the multitasking interface. Reports have also suggested that watchOS 10 will receive a significant update with a new interface featuring widgets. This update is expected to enhance the overall user experience on Apple Watch.

Opening of Apple’s closed ecosystem

Apple is facing a looming deadline to comply with the European Union’s Digital Markets Act (DMA), with some rules already in effect. The DMA requires “digital gatekeepers” like Apple to enable users to download third-party app stores and sideload apps within the EU by March of the following year. However, Apple has expressed strong opposition to this due to security concerns.

Given the time constraints, it wouldn’t be surprising if Apple uses WWDC as an opportunity to offer a preview of the changes it plans to make to its iPhone and iPad ecosystems. It is possible that Apple will discreetly inform developers about the impending changes during the event. According to Bloomberg, Apple is aiming to “overhaul” iOS to ensure compliance with European regulators.

In addition to allowing sideloading, Apple may no longer enforce the requirement for third-party browsers to use its own WebKit engine. This potential change would enable more diversity and differentiation among mobile browsers. Additionally, Apple could potentially open up access to its NFC chip, which is currently limited to Apple services such as Apple Wallet and Apple Pay.

