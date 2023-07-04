Wrong Paradise: Philippines tourism video ‘accidentally’ takes viewers on global adventure

The Philippines Department of Tourism is currently investigating a promotional video that recently surfaced, featuring visuals from other countries being falsely presented as landscapes of the Philippines. The video, which was part of the ministry’s “Love the Philippines” campaign, was swiftly taken down from Facebook after a Filipino blogger raised concerns about the mistake.

The agency responsible for creating the video has issued an apology for the error, acknowledging that footage from Thailand, Indonesia, and Dubai was mistakenly used. A Facebook user revealed that stock images of a lake in Thailand, as well as pictures from Bali and Dubai, were included in the promotional video.

Moreover, aerial shots of sand dunes from Cumbuco in northeastern Brazil and a man driving a buggy over sand dunes in the UAE were also featured.

DDB, the advertising agency involved, admitted that the use of foreign stock footage was an unfortunate mistake on their part. They clarified that the video was not funded by public funds but was their own initiative.

DDB Philippines stated, “The use of foreign stock footage in a campaign promoting the Philippines is highly inappropriate and contradictory to the DOT’s objectives.”

The Department of Tourism has assured the public that they are treating the matter seriously and conducting a thorough investigation into the alleged use of non-original shots.

With inputs from agencies

