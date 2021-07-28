'Wouldn't say such a stupid thing': Pakistan's Imran Khan backtracks on rape comments

Last month, the Pakistani prime minister's comments on sexual violence drew severe backlash after he suggested that avoiding 'temptation in society' is the way to prevent sexual violence against women

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has backtracked on his rape remarks stating that he would "never say such a stupid thing" where a victim is held responsible for the crime committed against them.

"Anyone who commits rape, solely and solely that person is responsible. So let's be clear about that. No matter how provocative the woman is or whatever she wears, the person who commits rape is fully responsible. Never is the victim responsible," said Pakistan PM in an interview with PBS News Hour.

Last month, the Pakistan Prime Minister's comments on sexual violence drew severe backlash after he suggested that avoiding "temptation in society" is the way to prevent sexual violence against women. He made the comments around two months after a similar controversy.

In an interview with US-based media house PBS, Khan explained his comments were taken out of context. "They were simply talking about Pakistan society where we are having a sharp rise in sex crimes," he said.

"And I have to say because I know all the interviews I have given. Never would I say such a stupid thing where a person who is raped is somehow responsible. It is always the rapist that is responsible," said Khan.

On the question, if the importance of Islam in the country hinders his stance for women, Pakistan Prime Minister said, "Absolutely not. Islam gives dignity (and) respect to women."

His comments come amid a recent outcry over growing incidents of sexual violence in Pakistan. Official statistics in Pakistan have revealed that at least 11 rape incidents are reported in the country every day, with over 22,000 cases reported to the police in the last six years.

Wouldn't Say 'Such A Stupid Thing': Imran Khan Backtracks On His Rape Remarks

Imran Khan's comments on sexual violence drew severe backlash last month. (File)

6

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has backtracked on his rape remarks stating that he would "never say such a stupid thing" where a victim is held responsible for the crime committed against them.

"Anyone who commits rape, solely and solely that person is responsible. So let's be clear about that. No matter how provocative the woman is or whatever she wears, the person who commits rape is fully responsible. Never is the victim responsible," said Pakistan PM in an interview with PBS News Hour.

Last month, the Pakistan Prime Minister's comments on sexual violence drew severe backlash after he suggested that avoiding "temptation in society" is the way to prevent sexual violence against women. He made the comments around two months after a similar controversy.

In an interview with US-based media house PBS, Khan explained his comments were taken out of context. "They were simply talking about Pakistan society where we are having a sharp rise in sex crimes," he said.

"And I have to say because I know all the interviews I have given. Never would I say such a stupid thing where a person who is raped is somehow responsible. It is always the rapist that is responsible," said Khan.

ALSO READ

Pak's TTP Maintains Ties With Taliban, Its 6,000 Terrorists Still In Afghanistan: UN Report

Pak's TTP Maintains Ties With Taliban, Its 6,000 Terrorists Still In Afghanistan: UN Report

Pak Army Is Strategic Master: Afghan's Vice President On Ongoing Terror Invasion

Pak Army Is Strategic Master: Afghan's Vice President On Ongoing Terror Invasion

Woman Claims Forced Marriage, Torture In Pak; Handed Over To Parents

Woman Claims Forced Marriage, Torture In Pak; Handed Over To Parents

On the question, if the importance of Islam in the country hinders his stance for women, Pak PM said, "Absolutely not. Islam gives dignity (and) respect to women."

His comments come amid a recent outcry over growing incidents of sexual violence in Pakistan. Official statistics in Pakistan have revealed that at least 11 rape incidents are reported in the country every day, with over 22,000 cases reported to the police in the last six years.

PromotedListen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Pakistan slipped two spots since last year, now ranking among the four worst countries worldwide for gender equality, according to the Global Gender Gap Report 2021 by the World Economic Forum.