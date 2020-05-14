Worldwide coronavirus cases pass 4.31 million, death toll crosses 290,800

(Reuters) - More than 4.31 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 291,820 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The following table lists countries that have reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases as of 1537 GMT on Wednesday.

Countries and Territories Total Deaths Total Cases

United States 82,030 1,375,542

Spain 27,104 246,545

Russia 2,212 242,271

United Kingdom 32,692 226,509

Italy 30,911 221,216

France 26,991 178,225

Brazil 12,400 177,589

Germany 7,663 171,467

Turkey 3,894 141,475

Iran 6,783 112,725

China 4,633 82,926

India 2,415 74,281

Peru 2,057 72,059

Canada 5,049 70,342

Belgium 8,843 53,981

Saudi Arabia 273 44,830

Netherlands 5,562 43,211

Mexico 3,926 38,324

Chile 347 34,381

Pakistan 737 34,335

Ecuador 2,327 30,419

Switzerland 1,564 30,413

Portugal 1,175 28,132

Sweden 3,460 27,909

Qatar 14 26,539

Belarus 146 25,825

Singapore 21 25,381

Ireland 1,476 23,274

United Arab Emirates 203 19,661

Bangladesh 269 17,822

Poland 847 17,062

Japan 708 16,812

Israel 262 16,539

Ukraine 439 16,425

Romania 1,016 16,002

Austria 624 15,931

Indonesia 1,028 15,438

Colombia 493 12,272

Philippines 772 11,618

South Africa 206 11,350

Kuwait 82 11,028

South Korea 259 10,962

Dominican Republic 402 10,900

Denmark 533 10,667

Serbia 222 10,295

Egypt 544 10,093

Panama 252 8,783

Czech Republic 284 8,223

Norway 229 8,168

Australia 98 6,975

Malaysia 109 6,726

Argentina 319 6,563

Morocco 188 6,418

Algeria 515 6,067

Finland 284 6,054

Bahrain 9 5,780

Kazakhstan 32 5,417

Moldova 184 5,406

Ghana 22 5,127

Afghanistan 127 4,963

Nigeria 158 4,787

Oman 17 4,019

Luxembourg 102 3,894

Armenia 48 3,718

Hungary 430 3,341

Thailand 56 3,017

Bolivia 128 2,964

Iraq 112 2,913

Greece 152 2,744

Azerbaijan 33 2,693

Cameroon 125 2,689

Uzbekistan 10 2,568

Guinea 11 2,298

Croatia 94 2,213

Bosnia 120 2,181

Senegal 21 2,105

Honduras 121 2,080

Bulgaria 96 2,069

Ivory Coast 21 1,857

Cuba 78 1,804

Iceland 10 1,802

Estonia 61 1,751

North Macedonia 95 1,694

Sudan 80 1,661

Lithuania 54 1,505

New Zealand 21 1,497

Slovakia 27 1,469

Slovenia 103 1,463

Djibouti 3 1,256

Guatemala 27 1,199

Somalia 52 1,170

Democratic Republic of 50 1,169

the Congo

Hong Kong 4 1,051

Kyrgyzstan 12 1,044

Tunisia 45 1,032

El Salvador 20 998

Latvia 19 951

Kosovo 29 919

Maldives 3 904

Cyprus 16 903

Sri Lanka 9 891

Albania 31 880

Lebanon 26 878

Gabon 9 863

Niger 47 854

Guinea-Bissau 3 820

Costa Rica 7 804

Burkina Faso 51 766

Andorra 48 758

Kenya 40 737

Paraguay 10 737

Mali 40 730

Tajikistan 23 729

Uruguay 19 717

Georgia 11 647

San Marino 41 643

Jordan 9 576

Channel Islands 43 548

Palestinian territories 4 547

Tanzania 21 536

Equatorial Guinea 6 522

Malta 6 508

Jamaica 9 505

Mayotte 4 460

Zambia 7 446

Taiwan 7 440

Venezuela 10 423

Réunion 0 418

Chad 40 357

Sierra Leone 19 338

Republic of the Congo 11 333

Mauritius 10 332

Isle of Man 23 331

Benin 2 327

Montenegro 9 324

Vietnam 0 288

Rwanda 0 286

Cape Verde 2 270

Ethiopia 5 263

Sao Tome and Principe 5 220

Nepal 0 219

Liberia 35 212

Haiti 16 209

Togo 11 199

South Sudan 0 194

Madagascar 0 192

Faroe Islands 0 187

Martinique 14 187

Eswatini 2 184

Myanmar 6 180

Central African Republic 0 179

Guadeloupe 13 155

French Guiana 1 153

Gibraltar 0 147

Brunei 1 141

Uganda 0 126

Cambodia 0 122

Bermuda 8 121

Trinidad and Tobago 8 116

Guyana 10 113

N. Cyprus 4 108

Mozambique 0 104

Aruba 3 101

Monaco 4 96

Bahamas 11 93

Barbados 7 85

Cayman Islands 1 85

Liechtenstein 1 82

Sint Maarten 15 76

Yemen 11 67

Malawi 3 64

Libya 3 64

Syria 3 47

Angola 2 45

Saint Martin 3 39

Zimbabwe 4 37

Burundi 1 27

Antigua and Barbuda 6 25

Botswana 1 24

Gambia 1 23

Belize 2 18

Nicaragua 5 16

Curaçao 1 16

Turks and Caicos 1 12

Comoros 1 11

Montserrat 1 11

Suriname 1 10

Mauritania 1 8

British Virgin Islands 1 7

Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials.

(Compiled by Sarah Morland, Milla Nissi, Vishwadha Chander and Mrinalika Roy; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Shounak Dasgupta)

