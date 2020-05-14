Worldwide coronavirus cases pass 4.31 million, death toll crosses 290,800

(Reuters) - More than 4.31 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 291,820 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
The following table lists countries that have reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases as of 1537 GMT on Wednesday.
Countries and Territories Total Deaths Total Cases
United States 82,030 1,375,542
Spain 27,104 246,545
Russia 2,212 242,271
United Kingdom 32,692 226,509
Italy 30,911 221,216
France 26,991 178,225
Brazil 12,400 177,589
Germany 7,663 171,467
Turkey 3,894 141,475
Iran 6,783 112,725
China 4,633 82,926
India 2,415 74,281
Peru 2,057 72,059
Canada 5,049 70,342
Belgium 8,843 53,981
Saudi Arabia 273 44,830
Netherlands 5,562 43,211
Mexico 3,926 38,324
Chile 347 34,381
Pakistan 737 34,335
Ecuador 2,327 30,419
Switzerland 1,564 30,413
Portugal 1,175 28,132
Sweden 3,460 27,909
Qatar 14 26,539
Belarus 146 25,825
Singapore 21 25,381
Ireland 1,476 23,274
United Arab Emirates 203 19,661
Bangladesh 269 17,822
Poland 847 17,062
Japan 708 16,812
Israel 262 16,539
Ukraine 439 16,425
Romania 1,016 16,002
Austria 624 15,931
Indonesia 1,028 15,438
Colombia 493 12,272
Philippines 772 11,618
South Africa 206 11,350
Kuwait 82 11,028
South Korea 259 10,962
Dominican Republic 402 10,900
Denmark 533 10,667
Serbia 222 10,295
Egypt 544 10,093
Panama 252 8,783
Czech Republic 284 8,223
Norway 229 8,168
Australia 98 6,975
Malaysia 109 6,726
Argentina 319 6,563
Morocco 188 6,418
Algeria 515 6,067
Finland 284 6,054
Bahrain 9 5,780
Kazakhstan 32 5,417
Moldova 184 5,406
Ghana 22 5,127
Afghanistan 127 4,963
Nigeria 158 4,787
Oman 17 4,019
Luxembourg 102 3,894
Armenia 48 3,718
Hungary 430 3,341
Thailand 56 3,017
Bolivia 128 2,964
Iraq 112 2,913
Greece 152 2,744
Azerbaijan 33 2,693
Cameroon 125 2,689
Uzbekistan 10 2,568
Guinea 11 2,298
Croatia 94 2,213
Bosnia 120 2,181
Senegal 21 2,105
Honduras 121 2,080
Bulgaria 96 2,069
Ivory Coast 21 1,857
Cuba 78 1,804
Iceland 10 1,802
Estonia 61 1,751
North Macedonia 95 1,694
Sudan 80 1,661
Lithuania 54 1,505
New Zealand 21 1,497
Slovakia 27 1,469
Slovenia 103 1,463
Djibouti 3 1,256
Guatemala 27 1,199
Somalia 52 1,170
Democratic Republic of 50 1,169
the Congo
Hong Kong 4 1,051
Kyrgyzstan 12 1,044
Tunisia 45 1,032
El Salvador 20 998
Latvia 19 951
Kosovo 29 919
Maldives 3 904
Cyprus 16 903
Sri Lanka 9 891
Albania 31 880
Lebanon 26 878
Gabon 9 863
Niger 47 854
Guinea-Bissau 3 820
Costa Rica 7 804
Burkina Faso 51 766
Andorra 48 758
Kenya 40 737
Paraguay 10 737
Mali 40 730
Tajikistan 23 729
Uruguay 19 717
Georgia 11 647
San Marino 41 643
Jordan 9 576
Channel Islands 43 548
Palestinian territories 4 547
Tanzania 21 536
Equatorial Guinea 6 522
Malta 6 508
Jamaica 9 505
Mayotte 4 460
Zambia 7 446
Taiwan 7 440
Venezuela 10 423
Réunion 0 418
Chad 40 357
Sierra Leone 19 338
Republic of the Congo 11 333
Mauritius 10 332
Isle of Man 23 331
Benin 2 327
Montenegro 9 324
Vietnam 0 288
Rwanda 0 286
Cape Verde 2 270
Ethiopia 5 263
Sao Tome and Principe 5 220
Nepal 0 219
Liberia 35 212
Haiti 16 209
Togo 11 199
South Sudan 0 194
Madagascar 0 192
Faroe Islands 0 187
Martinique 14 187
Eswatini 2 184
Myanmar 6 180
Central African Republic 0 179
Guadeloupe 13 155
French Guiana 1 153
Gibraltar 0 147
Brunei 1 141
Uganda 0 126
Cambodia 0 122
Bermuda 8 121
Trinidad and Tobago 8 116
Guyana 10 113
N. Cyprus 4 108
Mozambique 0 104
Aruba 3 101
Monaco 4 96
Bahamas 11 93
Barbados 7 85
Cayman Islands 1 85
Liechtenstein 1 82
Sint Maarten 15 76
Yemen 11 67
Malawi 3 64
Libya 3 64
Syria 3 47
Angola 2 45
Saint Martin 3 39
Zimbabwe 4 37
Burundi 1 27
Antigua and Barbuda 6 25
Botswana 1 24
Gambia 1 23
Belize 2 18
Nicaragua 5 16
Curaçao 1 16
Turks and Caicos 1 12
Comoros 1 11
Montserrat 1 11
Suriname 1 10
Mauritania 1 8
British Virgin Islands 1 7
Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials.
